Trial underway for teen charged with murdering Rapid City man

Steve Neavill, a criminal investigator with the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office, testified about measurements he took that showed the distance between shell casings and a pool of blood.

The jury was taken to the courthouse hallway to see Neavill's measurement of the crime scene, which was approximately 69 feet and six inches.

Two spent shell casings were recovered at the scene, according to testimony from James Moore, who was employed by the Rapid City Police Department as a criminal scene investigator until his retirement in 2019.

Moore processed the shooting scene, including using gunpowder residue kits on both Black Cloud and Johnson. Gun residue was present on Black Cloud's hands, according to evidence.

Moore said the pool of blood was consistent with passive blood flow, which means no outside force other than gravity is causing the blood to leave the body.

Moore also testified that no injuries were noted on Black Cloud other than a small abrasion on the inside of his upper lip.

While one fragment that is believed to have been from a bullet that ricocheted off the ground was recovered, a search for the other bullet came up empty, Moore testified.