A Rapid City man will spend nine years in federal prison for his role in the 2016 murder of Pine Ridge resident Vincent Brewer III.
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken handed down the sentence to Myles Tuttle during a hearing Wednesday at the Federal Courthouse in Rapid City.
Tuttle pleaded guilty to one charge of accessory to first-degree murder after the fact in the Oct. 16, 2016 shooting death of Brewer outside the SuAnne Big Crow Center. The plea and sentence came after Tuttle reached a deal with federal prosecutors.
In exchange for pleading guilty to the accessory charge, federal prosecutors dropped Tuttle's three other charges — including two first-degree murder charges — according to the plea deal.
Tuttle knew about Brewer's murder and helped the killers evade justice by swapping the license plate on one of the vehicles used in the crime and then dumping it in White Clay, Nebraska, according to the factual basis document he signed.
During the sentencing hearing Wednesday, Brewer's family showed their outrage in Tuttle's action and the deal he reached with federal prosecutors.
"My son is my baby and I am devastated," Brewer's mother Lisa High Wolf Ledeux said. "You helped in taking his life. I don't forgive you. I hate you. Being in the same room with you makes me sick. I hope you rot in hell."
The victim's father, Vincent Brewer II, mourned the fact that Tuttle will be able to see his young child when he gets out of prison, but his son Vinnie won't.
"There is so much hurt that you helped to cause. I'll never get my son back. I'll never get that opportunity," Brewer II said.
In his statement to the court and to Brewer's family, Tuttle apologized for the pain caused by his actions.
"I'm sorry for their loss. If I had known what was going to happen, I wouldn't have gone," Tuttle said. "I just want to say I'm so sorry."
Brewer was shot multiple times outside of the community center on the Pine Ridge Reservation in what federal prosecutors say was payback for an unpaid drug debt of approximately $10,000.
Brewer’s cousin, Julie Richards, is with Mothers Against Meth on the Pine Ridge Reservation. She also spoke during Tuttle’s sentencing hearing.
“You all brought meth here to our land, to our people and most of all you brought death,” Richards said. “You took a man’s life. You brought fear to the reservation for months after because of this long investigation.
“You have destroyed this family and you have destroyed your own people. Shame on you,” Richards said, noting Tuttle’s Native American heritage.
In addition to Tuttle, three other defendants are facing first-degree murder and a slew of other charges.
Francisco Villanueva, Adan Corona and Estevan Baquera were indicted on charges of premeditated first-degree murder, felony murder (for committing murder during a kidnapping), and conspiracy to commit assault. Villanueva and Corona are also charged with using a gun during a crime of violence and illegally owning ammunition as convicted felons, while Baquera is also charged with brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
The other defendants are accused of murdering Brewer after trying to kidnap him in order to collect an alleged drug debt, according to the indictment. Villanueva, Corona and Baquera allegedly drove from Colorado with "multiple firearms" to Rapid City where they met up with Tuttle.
Tuttle said he did not know what the trip to Pine Ridge was for, but was paid to drive one of the vehicles with the group.
On Oct. 16, 2016, the group allegedly drove around Pine Ridge where they spoke with and picked up people to help them locate Brewer.
After finding Brewer in front of the youth center, the indictment says, some members of the group assaulted Brewer and tried to kidnap him by shoving him into one of their two vehicles. "Multiple shooters," including Villanueva and Corona, shot Brewer several times when he escaped from the vehicle.
Nearly three years after Brewer's killing, it appears that prosecutors are still investigating the case since they recently charged a new defendant.
Jason Baca was indicted May 21 with attempted witness tampering and arrested the next day in Colorado. He's accused of trying to intimidate Tiffanee Garnier from testifying about Brewer's murder between Sept. 1, 2018 and May 12, 2019.
Garnier was sentenced in March 2018 to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to being an accessory to Brewer's murder. She admitted to driving to the youth center with Brewer’s attackers, witnessing people in masks shoot him, and escaping to Denver with the suspects. There were at least seven people in Garnier’s group, and she drove one of the two getaway vehicles.
Journal reporter Arielle Zionts contributed to this report.