SPEARFISH | Two people were arrested after allegedly robbing a Spearfish restaurant at gunpoint on Monday, according to authorities.
Daniel Orlando Beck Jr., a 19-year-old from Rapid City, and a juvenile male from Rapid City whose name was not released, were arrested in connection with the robbery.
According to a news release from the Spearfish Police Department, they were both charged with first-degree robbery, receiving stolen property and theft. The juvenile was also charged on an outstanding warrant from Pennington County.
Police say a man and a juvenile male went into the Pizza Ranch at 2625 E. Colorado Blvd. in Spearfish at about 10:15 p.m. Monday and demanded money. Both were wearing masks, and one of them was holding a handgun.
They left the restaurant with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police used surveillance video from surrounding businesses to identify the suspects' vehicle, which they found in the 3000 block of Eighth Avenue in Spearfish. Officers obtained a search warrant and searched 3005 Eighth Ave., No. 6, where they found money and other evidence related to the robbery. The evidence led to the suspects, who were arrested, according to the release.
Two stolen vehicles, one from Spearfish and one from the Rosebud Indian Reservation, were also recovered.
The Spearfish Police Department led the investigation, with help from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
Anyone with additional information about the robbery can contact Detective Jason De Neui at the Spearfish Police Department, 642-1300.