Two Rapid City men were arrested Wednesday morning in the shooting death Tuesday night of a Box Elder teenager.
Andre Martinez and Cole Waters, both 19, have homicide and robbery-related charges pending against them.
Emmanuel Hinton, 17, died at Regional Health after he was shot around 8 p.m. Tuesday in an alley at the 700 block of Blaine Avenue, the Rapid City Police Police Department said in a news release.
The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. by someone driving Hinton to the hospital, the release says. After speaking with witnesses at the hospital, police learned where the shooting took place.
Police said that Hinton and the driver made contact with two men in the alley while in their car, and one of the men they met shot Hinton with a handgun, the press release says. The driver immediately took Hinton to the hospital while the suspects fled on foot.
Waters "was taken into custody voluntarily" Wednesday morning while Martinez was arrested at his home after a brief deployment of the Rapid City-Pennington County Special Response Team, the release says.
“These arrests are the result of many hours of diligent work on behalf of detectives working in tandem with patrol officers and investigators of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office,” RCPD Captain John Olson said in the press release. “Thanks to the help of the dedicated law enforcement professionals of the RCPD and PCSO these two murder suspects will be held accountable for their actions.”