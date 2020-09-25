Two citizens split $5,000 reward for helping police find Rapid City murder suspect

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two citizens are splitting a $5,000 reward for helping law enforcement find a Rapid City suspect accused of murdering a man and trying to kill another.

The identities of the citizens are being withed in order to protect them as witnesses in the case against Jamys Flying Horse, the Rapid City Police Department said in a news release.

Flying Horse, a 22-year-old from Rapid City, is charged with the first-degree murder of William Clifford, the attempted first-degree murder of Franklin Goings, and committing a felony with a firearm for a shooting during an early morning Sept. 6 gathering in a garage on the 3800 block of Hemlock Street, according to court records.

Police publicly identified Flying Horse as the suspect and asked the public for help locating him on Sept. 7. The department then received permission from the Community Reward Fund on Sept. 15 to offer a $5,000 reward for information that led to Flying Horse’s apprehension.