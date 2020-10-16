Two DUI crashes reported Thursday night in Rapid City

Two women were arrested in different DUI crashes Thursday night in Rapid City. One had driven into a pond near the Pirate's Cove miniature golf course and another rear-ended a police car.

Police were dispatched to the first crash at 6:25 p.m. at 150 N. Lacrosse Street for report of a vehicle that had driven into a pond. Officers located the vehicle, partially submerged in the water. The driver was lying in the grass near the vehicle.

The vehicle had been traveling southbound on N. Lacrosse Street and failed to negotiate the curve in the road before it crashed into the pond.

The driver had a "strong smell" of an alcoholic beverage, her speech was slurred and she had a difficult time maintaining balance, according to a press release. She was transported to the hospital for evaluation and cleared medically.

She was transported to the Pennington County Jail. While in booking, police were notified by medical staff that they had located a baggie in the hospital bed she was in that contained a white crystal substance, which field tested positive for methamphetamine.

She was arrested for DUI, possession of a controlled substance and no proof of insurance.