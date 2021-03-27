Two KXL protesters facing criminal charges in South Dakota

Debbie and her son let allowed TC Energy set up the command center on their land, High Elk told the Journal. A number for Hanrahan could not be found and Debbie and her husband, Harold, hung up when contacted by the Journal.

High Elk’s supporters laughed several times during testimony by Debbie, who appeared nervous at times. She said she was watching the riders while sitting in a pickup on her property, something she’s done for the past 30 years.

She said High Elk — who she doesn't know — parked his car 20 to 30 feet away from her at the front of her driveway and she began taking photos of him because she thought it was funny that he got out to wipe down his windshield even though there was no snow on it.

High Elk walked up to her car and asked for her name, Debbie testified. She said they exchanged names and she tried to be friendly by asking where he was from. He pointed to the ground and Debby asked which town he was from.

“This is my land” High Elk loudly said as he pointed to the ground, Debbie testified. He then “started talking in a different language” and then in English about a treaty. “I didn’t need to hear that” and “I refused to listen” so I rolled up the window, Debbie said.