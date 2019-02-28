The two men accused of fatally shooting a teenager in a Rapid City alley earlier this week are scheduled for their initial court appearance on Friday.
Cole Waters and Andre Martinez, both 19 and from Rapid City, are each charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit a felony and attempts to commit a crime, according to the Pennington County Jail website.
During the 10 a.m. hearing, a prosecutor will read the men their formal charges — which could be different from the ones listed on the jail website — and a judge will set bonds.
Waters and Martinez are accused of killing Emmanuel Hinton, a 17-year-old from Box Elder, by shooting him around 8 p.m. Tuesday in an alley on the 700 block of Blaine Avenue. Hinton died around 10:30 p.m. at Regional Health's Rapid City hospital.
Police said Hinton and another person made contact with two men in the alley while in their car, and one of the men they met shot Hinton with a handgun. The driver of the car immediately took Hinton to the hospital while the suspects fled on foot.
Waters turned himself in Wednesday morning while Martinez was arrested at his home after a brief deployment of the Rapid City-Pennington County Special Response Team.