Two suspicious Mount Rushmore Road fires not likely linked to arson spree, police say

Rapid City was hit by two more suspicious fires on Monday but police say they don’t appear to be linked to the recent arson spree.

The two dumpster fires occurred on Mount Rushmore Road, part of the area that's been targeted with fires over the past few months.

“The way in which these (two) fire incidents took place differ from the previous ones we’ve associated with the arson spree,” police spokesman Brendyn Medina told the Journal. “I don’t think we have have enough to say what the specific M.O. is for these two additional fires,” he added when asked if these could be copycat incidents.

The first fire was reported at the Loaf and Jug on Mount Rushmore Road around 3:30 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Rapid City Fire Department. Crews arrived to find a dumpster smoldering after an employee tried to put the fire out with an extinguisher.

The second dumpster fire was reported shortly after 9 p.m. at Boyd’s Liquor on Mount Rushmore Road. Firefighters arrived to find similar conditions to the previous fire and quickly put out the blaze.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}