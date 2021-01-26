Two suspicious Mount Rushmore Road fires not likely linked to arson spree, police say

Rapid City was hit by two more suspicious fires on Monday but police say they don’t appear to be linked to the recent arson spree.
The two dumpster fires occurred on Mount Rushmore Road, part of the area that's been targeted with fires over the past few months.
“The way in which these (two) fire incidents took place differ from the previous ones we’ve associated with the arson spree,” police spokesman Brendyn Medina told the Journal. “I don’t think we have have enough to say what the specific M.O. is for these two additional fires,” he added when asked if these could be copycat incidents.
The first fire was reported at the Loaf and Jug on Mount Rushmore Road around 3:30 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Rapid City Fire Department. Crews arrived to find a dumpster smoldering after an employee tried to put the fire out with an extinguisher.
The second dumpster fire was reported shortly after 9 p.m. at Boyd’s Liquor on Mount Rushmore Road. Firefighters arrived to find similar conditions to the previous fire and quickly put out the blaze.
“The Rapid City Fire Department is unsure if these fires are related to the previous fires we’ve seen in this area, but our fire investigator continues to investigate all of these fires and urges anyone who has any information or video footage to please bring it forward,” the department said in a news release.
The arson spree’s most recent incident was a Saturday morning fire in a recycling bin and detached garage on the 1000 block of 12th street behind the nursing school. Before that, on Dec. 31 someone lit a stack of boxes on fire inside an entryway to the West Park Apartments on 11th street.
Dec. 5 and 6 saw four suspicious fires that began in trash cans or dumpsters at homes and businesses between Mount Rushmore Road and 11th Street. Those fires destroyed an artist’s studio and motorcycle as well as the garage, vehicle and outdoor gear of a local bike shop owner who lives behind the apartment building.
Before that there was a dumpster fire behind West Park Apartments and a dumpster/workshop fire at the building, said Echoe Johnson, property manager for the 81-unit apartment for elderly and disabled tenants.
Several of the arson fires have used the same method: Moving at trash or recycling bin next to a garage before lighting the bin on fire.
Four local groups are offering a $3,500 reward to help solve the arson spree.
