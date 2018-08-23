Two suspects linked to an Aug. 17 shooting that left a 43-year-old man dead have been arrested, with one suspect now being charged as a juvenile and the other as an adult.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the Seventh Judicial Court, the suspects are a 16-year-old Ross Johnson, and a 14-year-old male who remains unnamed and will be, for now, tried in juvenile court. Though Johnson is technically a juvenile, the severity of the charges against him — aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aggravated assault — mean he will be treated as an adult. It remains to be seen whether his court-appointed lawyer, Matthew Skinner of Skinner Law Office of Rapid City, will make a motion requesting that Johnson be tried in juvenile court.
Given the second defendant's age, his name, birth date and the charges against him are not public record. Prosecutors also have the chance to make a motion requesting the 14-year-old be tried in adult court.
If either request is made, a transfer hearing would be held and seven factors would be considered by the presiding judge before a decision was given. South Dakota Codified Law 26-11-4 enumerates those factors, chief among them the seriousness of the alleged felony offense, whether the alleged felony offense was committed in an aggressive, violent, premeditated, or willful manner, the record and previous history of the juvenile, the prospect for adequate protection of the public, and the likelihood of reasonable rehabilitation of the defendant.
The burden to get Johnson tried as a juvenile will be on his defense lawyers. For the 14-year-old, the burden to have him tried as an adult would lie with the prosecution. In a Journal interview, Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo said such hearings are typically “lengthy and complex.”
According to the affidavit, on Aug. 17 at approximately 10:50 p.m., Rapid City police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street after a report of a nearby shooting. Upon arrival, police found the victim, 43-year-old Nathan Graham, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Rapid City Regional Hospital. The next day, medical staff declared him brain dead.
That same day, Johnson was located at a residence in Meade County and arrested.
The following day, Aug. 19, the 14-year-old defendant turned himself in at the Public Safety Building at 300 Kansas City St. and was interviewed by two detectives. He revealed that Johnson and Graham engaged in a physical altercation in the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street. During the fight, Johnson handed the 14-year-old a semi-automatic pistol. After the altercation, according to the affidavit and the interview of the 14-year-old, Johnson directed the 14-year-old to shoot Graham. The 14-year-old said he shot Graham twice before fleeing and discarding the pistol in a nearby water reservoir.
Following that interview, both detectives interviewed Johnson on Aug. 19. Johnson admitted to handing the pistol to the 14-year-old and said he subsequently fired the pistol at Graham, according to the affidavit.