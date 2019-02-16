In an unusual move, the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Dakota is appealing a judge's sentence in a recent starvation case.
U.S. Attorney Ronald Parsons filed a document last month saying his office is appealing the four-year prison sentence given to a man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after his infant son starved to death.
The sentence was handed down by Judge Jeffrey Viken at the federal court in Rapid City and went well bellow guidelines that recommended Darwin Wade Red Cloud spend between 17.5 to 21.8 years in prison. He could have been sentenced to life in prison.
Viken admitted at the time that his sentence was a "very substantial" variance from the guidelines and may upset people. He also said there was "no excuse" for Red Cloud's actions, that it's "hard to comprehend" how neither he nor other family members realized the 2-month-old infant was emaciated and that the photos of the baby were tragic.
But Viken said the case was more about recklessly disregarding the life of another rather than straightforward murder and that the guidelines weren't created for cases like this. He also said this case is different from other child abuse and starvation cases that often involved aggravating factors such as physical abuse or taunting children by hiding food from them.
Viken's deviation from the guidelines is "too extreme," Sarah Collins, assistant U.S. attorney, said at the time. Collins said the sentence undervalues Red Cloud's crime, which he committed when he was 20. She asked Viken to give Red Cloud at least 15 years in prison.
Collins said she'll always remember the "horror" of the photographs of the baby and asked how Red Cloud couldn't have noticed that his son needed food and did nothing about it.
The child was born in good health at the hospital in Pine Ridge on Aug. 20, 2014, and weighed 4 pounds, 8.4 ounces — significantly less than his birth weight — at the time of his death on Oct. 11, according to a statement of facts document signed by Red Cloud.
An autopsy found that the infant’s body exhibited “gross changes compatible with emaciation/dehydration,” was “markedly thin,” and had protruding ribs and somewhat sunken eyes, the document says. The doctor said the child's decline would have been apparent to anyone who had constant interactions with him.
The U.S. Attorney's Office must file their written argument against Viken's sentence by March 5, which will be read and judged by the federal 8th Circuit Court of Appeals, court records show. Red Cloud's lawyer will write a brief about why Viken's sentence should be upheld.
Red Cloud will be represented by Ellery Grey after his original lawyer, Betsey Harris, said she couldn't take the appeal case due to personal reasons.
Ace Crawford, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Rapid City, said she couldn't share why this sentence is being appealed, how often sentences are appealed, and what inspires such appeals.