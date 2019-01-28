The federal government has rejected accusations of negligence and excessive force made in a lawsuit by the mother of a Kyle man who was fatally shot in 2016 by an officer at the Pine Ridge hospital.
The death of 28-year-old Jamie Brave Heart was caused by his own negligence and actions, not the government's, Ronald Parsons, U.S. attorney in South Dakota, wrote in a Jan. 10 response.
Brave Heart was brought to the Pine Ridge hospital on June 3, 2016, by a police officer with the Oglala Sioux Tribe after his mother reported he was acting strangely, a tribal spokesman said after the shooting. After trying to leave the hospital, Brave Heart stabbed and cut the officer, and the officer responded by shooting him, the spokesman said.
Terry Pechota, the lawyer representing Brave Heart's mother, said he would not comment on the lawsuit or incident. The U.S. Attorney's Office can't comment due to the partial government shutdown.
In a July 2018 complaint, Brave Heart asked for $2 million for the "pain and suffering" caused by her son's wrongful death.
In the complaint, Brave Heart said her son was taken to the hospital for an evaluation and was shot "numerous times" by officer Charles Hunter in or near the emergency department. She said the U.S. government was negligent because, among other reasons, Hunter failed to disarm Brave Heart before taking him into custody, overreacted to the perceived threat, and used deadly force when other alternatives were available. Parsons rejected those claims.
Brave Heart's lawsuit does not mention her son stabbing or taking any other action that might have caused Hunter to shoot. She said she sued in federal court because the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety is contracted with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, a federal agency.
Deadlines for the lawsuit have been on hold due to the partial government shutdown.