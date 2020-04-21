UPDATE: 3 arrested, 4 of 11 guns recovered from pawn shop burglaries

That’s where they found Brave Hawk, Little Spotted Horse and Two Eagle with two AR-15-style rifles inside the car, Hedrick said. The men were cooperative once being pulled over. It's unclear if they all live at the Madison Street home, said police spokesman Brendyn Medina.

Meanwhile, the Rapid City-Pennington County Special Response Team — a SWAT unit — headed toward the home to serve a search warrant, Hedrick said. The SRT was called out “because of the weapons involved.”

Once the SRT arrived, Hedrick said, three men voluntarily came outside. The men, who appeared to be older than the three who were arrested, were detained for questioning and later released, Medina aid.

SRT’s military-style vehicles, law enforcement and at least one sniper were seen around the home. Eight officers with shields entered the home around 4:30 p.m. The group came out five minutes later and re-entered the home for about 10 or 15 minutes.

Hedrick announced around 5:20 p.m. that the SRT didn’t find anyone inside the home but would keep searching for weapons and other evidence. Two more firearms, plus methamphetamine, were found once the SRT completed the search, Medina announced around 7:30 p.m.

"The execution of the search warrant and the associated traffic stop have generated additional leads which detectives are actively following up on," Medina said. The police department "is committed to recovering the seven remaining stolen firearms from this business burglary."

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.