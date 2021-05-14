UPDATE: Deputy fatally shoots Rapid Valley man accused of raising gun at deputies, civilians

A deputy with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office fatally shot a Rapid Valley man on Friday afternoon after he allegedly raised a gun toward deputies and civilians, according to Sheriff Kevin Thom.

"The shooting occurred in the driveway, he was armed at that time," Thom said during an interview at the Public Safety Building. "Early information indicates that he was suicidal and intentionally provoked the confrontation with law enforcement to engage in the shooting."

The man's name is not being released at this time.

Radar Hill Road is closed to traffic about 200 yards north and south of Morris Lane.

A reporter at the scene could see about 15 vehicles from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, Rapid City Police Department and Highway Patrol. Law enforcement and people dressed in everyday clothes were standing in front of a property surrounded with police tape.

The incident began with a 911 call about an unwanted subject at a home on Morris Lane, Thom said. The caller said a relative was intoxicated and physically and verbally fighting with family members.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thom said he did not yet know if the caller told dispatch that the relative was armed or might be armed.