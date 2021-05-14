UPDATE: Deputy fatally shoots Rapid Valley man accused of raising gun at deputies, civilians

A deputy with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office fatally shot a Rapid Valley man on Friday afternoon after he allegedly raised a gun toward deputies and civilians, according to Sheriff Kevin Thom.
"The shooting occurred in the driveway, he was armed at that time," Thom said during an interview at the Public Safety Building. "Early information indicates that he was suicidal and intentionally provoked the confrontation with law enforcement to engage in the shooting."
The man's name is not being released at this time.
Radar Hill Road is closed to traffic about 200 yards north and south of Morris Lane.
A reporter at the scene could see about 15 vehicles from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, Rapid City Police Department and Highway Patrol. Law enforcement and people dressed in everyday clothes were standing in front of a property surrounded with police tape.
The incident began with a 911 call about an unwanted subject at a home on Morris Lane, Thom said. The caller said a relative was intoxicated and physically and verbally fighting with family members.
Thom said he did not yet know if the caller told dispatch that the relative was armed or might be armed.
He said four deputies arrived at the home but learned the man had gone back to his house, which is across the street at the intersection of Morris Lane and Radar Hill Road. The deputies went to the man's house where they found him in the driveway, holding a long gun.
A deputy shot at the man after he "leveled the gun in the direction of people on scene and ignored commands to drop the gun," a news release says.
The four deputies and neighbors were outside the home at the time and no one was hurt, Thom said. Part of the investigation will be learning how far away the man was from the deputies and civilians at the time of the shooting, according to spokeswoman Helene Duhamel.
Deputies provided aid to the man, Thom said. He said he did not yet know where the man was hit and whether he died at the scene, in an ambulance or at the hospital.
"A situation like this just highlights how a call for service can turn from crisis de-escalation to turning more into a life-saving or life-threatening situation very quickly," said Police Chief Don Hedrick.
Hedrick said the police department and Highway Patrol arrived at the scene to secure it for the Division of Criminal Investigation and Meade County Sheriff's Office, which will be investigating the shooting.
The case will then be reviewed by the Minnehaha County State's Attorney.