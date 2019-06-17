Editor’s note: The accounts of how Gwen Miller was found dead and the investigation that followed are based on information from Journal archives unless otherwise cited.
In 1968, Gwen Miller was raped and strangled to death at her Rapid City home.
For decades, the case has gone unsolved.
But the perpetrator was recently identified thanks to DNA genealogy, according to Karl Jegeris, chief of the Rapid City police.
"For the first time in our dept's history, we have solved a major case using DNA genealogy," he tweeted Monday morning. "Although there is a slight celebratory mood as we solve this case, our hearts are heavy for the horrific victimization that occurred in Rapid City in 1968," he said.
Jegeris thanked the Pennington County Sheriff's Office and South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation for helping solve the case as "we all work hard to bring justice to victims and their families, sometimes years or even decades later."
"New findings" about the unsolved homicide will be revealed during a 2 p.m. news conference, the police department said in a news release. The Journal will conduct a live broadcast of the event from its Facebook page.
Colleen Fitzpatrick, an expert in forensic genealogy who worked on the Miller case, will attend the conference, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina.
Today's announcement comes three years after Wayne Keefe, a detective who came out of retirement to dedicate his time to solving unsolved Rapid City homicides, began looking into the case.
The main suspect is already dead and there’s no indication that solving the case might lead to other victims, Keefe told the Journal in a December 2016 interview. But he said the case involves forensic evidence, such as DNA, that can be tested using new technology. Miller's family, and all other relatives of cold-case victims, deserve closure, Keefe said.
"The case needs to be closed for the family of the victim," Keefe said in 2016. "One of the things that is important for the entire public to know is that we don’t give up working on these. They don’t go away."
Initial investigation
Miller, a hospital pharmacist, was found dead in bed as if she had died in her sleep. She was single, had no children and lived alone. A colleague of hers at the Bennett-Clarkson Memorial Hospital, now Rapid City Regional, discovered Miller’s body at her 3901 Hall St. residence.
Miller was lying on her back, her hair neatly arranged. There was no blood on the bed or signs of a struggle, but a window in her back door had been smashed, prompting the Pennington County coroner to order an autopsy. It revealed the woman had been raped and strangled to death.
You have free articles remaining.
Authorities initially believed robbery was the motive for the murder, since Miller’s billfold and checkbook could not be located. They later said robbery could have been just an afterthought since other valuables in the home were not taken.
Investigators came up with a theory involving a man with a history of "sexual perversion" who had watched from the bushes as Miller took a bath, changed into pajamas, and got into bed. Miller’s autopsy showed she had several broken ribs, attributed to the man kneeling on her chest while assaulting her.
He left fingerprints on Miller’s headboard and body hair on the bed. Before fleeing, the attacker was believed to have straightened up her room, tidied the bed covers and rearranged her hair.
However, no one heard Miller scream or her backdoor window break.
What neighbors saw that night, according to a 2016 television report, was a taxi dropping off a man at Miller’s home. Fingerprints found in her house matched prints later found in the taxi, the report said, but their owner could not be identified. The police department declined to verify this information at the time of the report.
After Miller’s killing, investigators from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and city police questioned dozens of people. Some underwent lie detector tests. Investigators canvassed Miller’s neighborhood and sought help from colleagues nationwide.
Information on the police department's old unsolved homicides web page says authorities followed a tip that Miller may have been killed by a former pharmacist in Lincoln, Neb., who was addicted to drugs, and that they checked out a watch engraved with Miller’s name that turned up in Mitchell.
Investigators had several suspects, but no one was arrested in Miller’s death. She was buried in the eastern South Dakota town of Cresbard, where her sister lived.
New investigation
Keefe began his investigation by reading the original investigation reports, some of which he said were written on onionskin paper, according to the 2016 Journal story. He pored over old newspaper stories on the internet and in the Rapid City library’s microfilm section.
He spoke with Miller’s surviving relatives, the case’s four original primary investigators, and relatives of a man who had been among the five or so initial suspects in Miller’s killing. Keefe said evidence he reviewed showed there was a strong chance the man was Miller’s attacker.
The suspect’s family, Keefe said, had no idea their relative was ever a murder suspect. The detective found them online, called them and explained his work. He asked the man’s relatives for a DNA sample, and they obliged.
Keefe sent DNA samples in the Miller case to the state laboratory in Pierre, the only lab in South Dakota accredited to conduct forensic DNA testing. He was still waiting for the results as of the December 2016 article.