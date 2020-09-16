UPDATE: Drone helps police capture murder suspect in Rapid Valley

A deputy was patrolling in the area of East Highway 44 and Elk Vale Road around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday when he pulled over a vehicle with no license plates. The car stopped and two people fled.

Around 6:15 a.m., someone from the 3700 block of Dawn Lane called 911 to report that a man was hiding under the porch. Another resident called soon after to say that a man was trying to enter their home on the 3500 block of East Highway 44.

The police department, sheriff’s office and state troopers set up a perimeter around the area and continued to receive similar calls.

The Rapid City-Pennington County drone team arrived and as they flew the drone above the area noticed a heat signature coming from a creek behind the 3500 block of School Drive. Law enforcement went to the area where they found a man — later identified as Flying Horse — trying to hide in the water.

Law enforcement also found a boy who was the second person who fled after the traffic stop.