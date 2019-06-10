Gunfire was reported three days in a row over the weekend in north Rapid City, but its unclear if the incidents are related, according to the police department. No one was injured and no suspects have been found.
The first incident was heard around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday on the 600 block of East Boulevard North, the Rapid City Police Department said in a news release.
An officer was driving his patrol car on North Lacrosse Street when he heard "multiple gunshots" firing from the south, the release says. As he began traveling toward the noise, others called 911 to report the shooting.
You have free articles remaining.
When police arrived, they found that while no one was shot, a vehicle was hit numerous times. Residents said several unknown people approached their home and began yelling at them and shots began after a second group of unknown people arrived.
The second report of gunfire was reported from the 900 block of Fillmore Street around 11:10 p.m. on Sunday and the third report occurred 1 a.m. Monday in the area of East Boulevard North and Madison Street.
Officers are continuing to investigate and have increased patrols in the area. Anyone with information should contact Detective Dan Trainer at (605) 394-4134 or send an anonymous tip by texting "RCPD" and the information to 847411.