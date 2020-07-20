Update: Man arrested, charged with two counts of attempted murder

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Rapid City man was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and seriously injured two people in a car on Monday morning.

Arlen Hatten, 29, was arrested and booked into the jail later on Monday, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.

The victims — one who has life-threatening injuries and another who has serious injuries — and Hatten knew each other, according to spokesman Brendyn Medina.

Someone called 911 around 6:45 a.m. to report a shooting at a home on the 1700 block of East Highway 44, according to the news release. The caller also mentioned seeing a silver vehicle leaving the residence.

Officers found and stopped the vehicle traveling west on Omaha Street and realized that two of four occupants had been shot, the release says. They provided first aid until medics arrived to transport the victims to the hospital. The driver suffered serious injuries while the front-seat passenger is facing life-threatening ones.

All four people were in the vehicle when two of them were shot outside the home on East Highway 44, Medina said.