Update: Man arrested, charged with two counts of attempted murder

A Rapid City man was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and seriously injured two people in a car on Monday morning.
Arlen Hatten, 29, was arrested and booked into the jail later on Monday, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.
The victims — one who has life-threatening injuries and another who has serious injuries — and Hatten knew each other, according to spokesman Brendyn Medina.
Someone called 911 around 6:45 a.m. to report a shooting at a home on the 1700 block of East Highway 44, according to the news release. The caller also mentioned seeing a silver vehicle leaving the residence.
Officers found and stopped the vehicle traveling west on Omaha Street and realized that two of four occupants had been shot, the release says. They provided first aid until medics arrived to transport the victims to the hospital. The driver suffered serious injuries while the front-seat passenger is facing life-threatening ones.
All four people were in the vehicle when two of them were shot outside the home on East Highway 44, Medina said.
Officers identified Hatten as the suspect after speaking with witnesses, according to the news release. They found and detained him at a business near Exit 61 of Interstate 90. Hatten was interviewed about the incident and later arrested and brought to the Pennington County Jail.
The police department and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating and expect additional charges to be filed, the release says.
Medina said officers are still determining the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting. The victims' identities have not yet been shared with the media.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
