UPDATE: Missing woman found, being treated for injuries

A Rapid City woman who went missing from Sioux Park on Thursday evening was found injured late Friday morning.

"We're getting her treatment for her injuries, but she is otherwise safe," the Rapid City Police Department said in news release sent at 11:22 a.m. about Cristine Tail, 29.

Police officers found Tail walking along Mountain View Road, according to spokesman Brendyn Medina. He said Tail told officers her injuries were not from an assault as was previously reported.

Officers began searching for Tail after a driver called 911 around 10 p.m. on Thursday and said a man flagged him down to say a woman had been assaulted at the park, Medina said. The driver said the man ran away after approaching him.

Police arrived at Sioux Park where they found clothing covered in blood, Medina said. He said police suspected the clothing belongs to Tail but were not 100% sure.

"Obviously, the fact that we did find bloody clothing causes us some concern," he said before Tail was found.

Officers also located the man who flagged down the driver. Medina said he was very intoxicated and unable to provide a specific narrative of what happened.

