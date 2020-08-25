Update: Monday's shooting victims are the fourth, fifth homicides in August in Rapid City

The Rapid City Police Department is searching for a homicide suspect after two people were found dead Monday night from multiple bullet wounds.
The victims were found inside a car at Thomson Park, according to a news release from the department. The names are being withheld until their families are notified.
The double homicide increased August's homicide count to five victims. A sixth death is under investigation.
Someone called 911 around 10:40 p.m. on Monday to report a disturbance at Thomson Park, the news release says. While officers were heading to the park, the caller reported hearing multiple gunshots. Officers arrived and found a car in the parking lot with two people inside who were dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Thomson Park, which is on East Meadow Lark Drive in north Rapid City, has a small parking lot and park with tennis courts, a playground and a shelter with picnic tables. It's near residential areas and a railroad track.
Police are “actively working to identify who the shooter is,” spokesman Brendyn Medina told the Journal. “We were able to get good information from that initial caller” and have canvassed the neighborhood.
Evidence found at the scene leads police to believe the shooting was drug-related and that the shooter and victims knew each other, Medina said. He said he can’t share details about the evidence or what the 911 caller reported because it may compromise the investigation.
There have been seven criminal homicide cases in Rapid City this year, which is "highly exceptional," Medina said. The department does not count homicides by law enforcement or civilians that have been ruled justifiable.
Five of those homicides occurred in August. Only one of four suspects has been identified:
- Aug 24: Two victims were shot at Thomson Park. A suspect has not been identified.
- Aug 11: Joseph Bradford, 63, is found dead at a home on East Denver Street. Police ruled his death a homicide by physical assault after an autopsy found “significant trauma” that couldn’t have been self-inflicted. A suspect has not been identified.
- Aug. 6: Lance Baumgarten, 33, was found fatally stabbed on the 1700 block of North 7th Street. Barry Allman was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
- Aug. 3: James Donner, 39, was found fatally shot in the area of Custer Street and Dilger Avenue. A suspect has not been identified.
The two other homicides occurred in June and March:
- June 6: Harry “Packy” Black Bear, 48,was found beaten to death at The Palms Apartments. Lawrence Mexican was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
- March 12: Zachariah Cunningham, an infant, died at a Sioux Falls hospital after being found unresponsive at his Rapid City home on March 3. Zachariah's mother said he became brain dead after suffering a head bruise and brain bleed. James Cunningham was arrested and is charged with murder through the Air Force after being accused of punching his son in the head.
The Rapid City Police Department is still investigating whether the Aug. 19 shooting death of 22-year-old Brandon Wounded Arrow and the Jan. 1 shooting death of 21-year-old Jeanette Jumping Eagle were homicides or suicides.
Rapid City saw six homicides in 2019, according to data on the police department's website. Yearly homicides ranged from two to nine between 2012 and 2018.
Anyone with any information about Monday's shooting should contact Detective Barry Young at (605) 394-4134 or send an anonymous tip by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.
