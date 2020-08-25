Update: Monday's shooting victims are the fourth, fifth homicides in August in Rapid City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Police Department is searching for a homicide suspect after two people were found dead Monday night from multiple bullet wounds.

The victims were found inside a car at Thomson Park, according to a news release from the department. The names are being withheld until their families are notified.

The double homicide increased August's homicide count to five victims. A sixth death is under investigation.

Someone called 911 around 10:40 p.m. on Monday to report a disturbance at Thomson Park, the news release says. While officers were heading to the park, the caller reported hearing multiple gunshots. Officers arrived and found a car in the parking lot with two people inside who were dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Thomson Park, which is on East Meadow Lark Drive in north Rapid City, has a small parking lot and park with tennis courts, a playground and a shelter with picnic tables. It's near residential areas and a railroad track.

Police are “actively working to identify who the shooter is,” spokesman Brendyn Medina told the Journal. “We were able to get good information from that initial caller” and have canvassed the neighborhood.