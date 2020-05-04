UPDATE: Oglala Sioux president arrested, officials not yet sharing charges

If Bear Runner is formally charged, he will be arraigned in June, said James.

Jail officials would also not comment on the charges or when Bear Runner was booked in and out of the facility.

Bear Runner acknowledged in a Sunday news release that he was arrested the day before by tribal police officers. But he said he can’t yet comment on “anything alleged against me” since he hasn’t been arraigned.

"As a tribal member I am afforded due process through the courts that every one of us is entitled to," Bear Runner said in the release. "At this time, I am not able to comment on anything alleged against me. However, as president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe I do want to inform our Oyate," of the arrest and other information.

The government "is still fully functioning" and COVID-19 prevention measures are still in place, said Bear Runner. "I remain committed to the work that I have taken on to keep the Oglala Oyate safe and prosperous. I will continue to move forward with the health and well being of my Oyate and the best interest in my heart.

"I want to encourage everyone to continue to remain unified with our efforts in strengthening our communities, defending our sovereignty and standing shoulder to shoulder in the face of adversity," he said.​

