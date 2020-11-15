UPDATE: Pickup stolen in carjacking located, suspect still at large

A man carrying an assault-style rifle stole a car from a driver in Rapid City Saturday morning.

On Sunday morning, the Rapid City police said on social media that the pickup truck stolen during Saturday morning's armed carjacking has been recovered by Oglala Sioux Tribal police. That department is currently helping Rapid City locate the suspect.

The carjacking happened in the 700 block of Jackson Boulevard Saturday morning. The male suspect reportedly approached the victim inside their vehicle, brandished an AR-15 style rifle and demanded the victim's keys.

The victim complied and the suspect left the area in the victim's grey 2016 Dodge Ram long bed pickup (license plate 2C7906). The suspect is described as a Native American male in his 20s wearing a brown Carhartt jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information about the incident, the suspect's identity, or his whereabouts, should contact police at 605-394-4131.

