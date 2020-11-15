 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Pickup stolen in carjacking located, suspect still at large
alert top story

UPDATE: Pickup stolen in carjacking located, suspect still at large

{{featured_button_text}}
Crash Logo

A man carrying an assault-style rifle stole a car from a driver in Rapid City Saturday morning.

On Sunday morning, the Rapid City police said on social media that the pickup truck stolen during Saturday morning's armed carjacking has been recovered by Oglala Sioux Tribal police. That department is currently helping Rapid City locate the suspect.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The carjacking happened in the 700 block of Jackson Boulevard Saturday morning. The male suspect reportedly approached the victim inside their vehicle, brandished an AR-15 style rifle and demanded the victim's keys.

The victim complied and the suspect left the area in the victim's grey 2016 Dodge Ram long bed pickup (license plate 2C7906). The suspect is described as a Native American male in his 20s wearing a brown Carhartt jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information about the incident, the suspect's identity, or his whereabouts, should contact police at 605-394-4131.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News