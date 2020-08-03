UPDATE: Police identify Rapid City shooting victim, still looking for a suspect

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Law enforcement is searching for an unknown suspect who fatally shot a man early Monday morning in Rapid City.

The victim is James Donner, a 39-year-old from Rapid City, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.

Someone called 911 at 2:30 a.m. to report that a man was lying in the street bleeding in the area of Custer Street and Dilger Avenue, the release says.

Police arrived and found the Donner had been shot multiple times in the abdomen. He died at the hospital.

Police are working with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office to identify a suspect. Anyone with surveillance cameras in the area is asked to check their footage to see if there is any suspicious activity between 1:45 and 2:30 a.m.

Anyone with any information about the shooting should contact police at (605) 394-4131 or send an anonymous tip can by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.​

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 7 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.