UPDATE: Police identify Rapid City shooting victim, still looking for a suspect
Law enforcement is searching for an unknown suspect who fatally shot a man early Monday morning in Rapid City.

The victim is James Donner, a 39-year-old from Rapid City, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.

Someone called 911 at 2:30 a.m. to report that a man was lying in the street bleeding in the area of Custer Street and Dilger Avenue, the release says. 

Police arrived and found the Donner had been shot multiple times in the abdomen. He died at the hospital. 

Police are working with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office to identify a suspect. Anyone with surveillance cameras in the area is asked to check their footage to see if there is any suspicious activity between 1:45 and 2:30 a.m.

Anyone with any information about the shooting should contact police at (605) 394-4131 or send an anonymous tip can by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.​

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com

