A Rapid City apartment fire that broke out last Friday morning is now being investigated as arson.
The fire in a bedroom on the second floor of the apartment at 906 Explorer St. was reported around 1 a.m. Sept. 27, according to an earlier news release from the Rapid City Fire Department.
Police were already at the scene responding to a "disturbance," the department said in a Monday news release. They learned that 27-year-old Konacin Black Elk was inside the apartment when smoke was first seen coming from it, and evidence points to him setting the fire, police spokesman Brendyn Medina told the Journal. He said he could not yet share what points to arson or to Black Elk as a suspect.
The fire was extinguished by firefighters and the sprinkler system, and no one was injured. But it caused evacuations and temporarily displaced residents of one apartment.
Black Elk was arrested in Rapid City Tuesday morning.