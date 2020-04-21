UPDATE: Rapid City man accused of brandishing knife, assaulting Whitewood officer who shot him

Staff at the Sonset Station at 1322 Laurel Street called 911 around 11:15 a.m. on April 10 to report that a man was “acting erratically” by yelling at people entering and exiting the gas station.

An officer arrived, had Kroetch perform field sobriety tests and then attempted to arrest him. Video shows Kroetch slapping the handcuffs out of the officer’s hands and running away. Surveillance from the gas station then shows the officer using a stun gun on him.

Kroetch “was described as throwing the Whitewood police officer over his shoulders as he recovered from the Taser cycle,” Bach wrote. The officer “was described as directing (Kroetch) to the ground at gunpoint.” Kroetch was then “described as fleeing to his car.”

Officers requested a search warrant for Kroetch’s vehicle and DCI agents found marijuana paraphernalia inside, the affidavit says. Bach arrested Kroetch at 6 p.m. that day.

The affidavit does not describe the shooting nor mention any knife. But Witcraft told the Journal that once Kroetch went inside his car, he brandished a knife.

Witcraft said the officer then shot Kroetch, hitting him in the right thigh. He received first aid and another officer arrived to apply a tourniquet.

The officer was scraped up and bruised but otherwise OK, Witcraft said. He said the DCI will investigate whether Kroetch only brandished the knife or if he approached the officer with it as well.

