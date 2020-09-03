Update: Rapid City police identify suspect in beating of three people

Police are searching for a man accused of attacking three people at a Rapid City home and sending them to the hospital with serious injuries on Thursday morning.
Witnesses identified the suspect as Allac "AJ" Dismounts Thrice, a 28-year-old from Rapid City, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina.
He said someone called 911 around 11:15 a.m. to report an assault inside a home on the 500 block of East Monroe Street.
"Upon arrival our officers found three victims with very serious, life-threatening injuries — injuries consistent with a blunt-force trauma," Police Chief Don Hedrick said in a video from the scene.
Two women and one man were taken to the hospital, he said.
“It’s certainly exceptional” for someone to seriously harm multiple without a knife or gun, Medina said. He said the motive and whether the victims are relatives or friends is still under investigation.
"This was not a random act of violence" since Dismounts Thrice knows the victims, Hedrick said.
He said police learned Dismounts Thrice was at the home during the assault before leaving on foot.
Officers are now “out scouring the city” for Dismounts Thrice and working on obtaining a warrant to search the home for weapons and other evidence, Medina said.
Hedrick and Chief Deputy Willie Whelchel of the Pennington County Sheriff's Office pleaded with the public to share information about Dismounts Thrice's whereabouts and any other information about five recent homicides.
Law enforcement is working to identify the suspects who killed four people — three by gunfire and one by blunt force trauma — during three incidents throughout August. A fourth fatal shooting is under investigation as a possible homicide.
"We've been working around the clock in regards to these instances," Hedrick said. "We're asking for help from the public. If you know anything in regards to any of the violence in our community recently, call us."
Whelchel said people with information about the incidents should call to share it, even if they're not sure if it will be helpful.
Anyone who knows where Dismounts Thrice is should not approach him but call police at (605) 394-4131 or send an antonymous tip by texting the letters 'RCPD' and the information to 847411.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
