Update: Rapid City police identify suspect in beating of three people

Police are searching for a man accused of attacking three people at a Rapid City home and sending them to the hospital with serious injuries on Thursday morning.

Witnesses identified the suspect as Allac "AJ" Dismounts Thrice, a 28-year-old from Rapid City, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina.

He said someone called 911 around 11:15 a.m. to report an assault inside a home on the 500 block of East Monroe Street.

"Upon arrival our officers found three victims with very serious, life-threatening injuries — injuries consistent with a blunt-force trauma," Police Chief Don Hedrick said in a video from the scene.

Two women and one man were taken to the hospital, he said.

“It’s certainly exceptional” for someone to seriously harm multiple without a knife or gun, Medina said. He said the motive and whether the victims are relatives or friends is still under investigation.

"This was not a random act of violence" since Dismounts Thrice knows the victims, Hedrick said.

He said police learned Dismounts Thrice was at the home during the assault before leaving on foot.