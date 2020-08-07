UPDATE: Rapid City stabbing suspect arrested, faces warrant for first-degree murder

That car was pulled over during a traffic stop later Thursday morning on Elk Vale Road, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina. Allman wasn't in the car, but police later arrested and charged the driver, 41-year-old Thalia Rice with being an accessory to first-degree murder.

Rice is accused of driving Allman away from the stabbing scene but not to the reservation, Medina said. A judge set Rice's bond at $750 during her initial court appearance on Friday, according to court records.

Police are still trying to learn how Allman got from Rapid City to the reservation, Medina said.

Ecoffey said the Rapid City Police Department told his office that Allman may be headed towards the Wanblee area so he alerted all officers and COVID-19 checkpoint workers to be on the lookout for him.

“I think he tried to avoid checkpoints," the police chief said.

Officers received a call early Friday morning from someone reporting a suspicious person in the Georgetown Housing area east of Wanblee, according to a Facebook post by OST-DPS. A lieutenant and two officers arrived and found Allman trying to hide inside a house within the small community.