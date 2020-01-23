UPDATE: RCPD looking for person of interest in hotel armed robbery

The armed robberies of a hotel and convenience store Wednesday evening may be linked to the same suspects, according to the Rapid City Police Department.

"There's a chance that they could be related," said spokesman Brendyn Medina. "The cars look very similar."

The first robbery at the Quality Inn and Suites on North Lacrosse Street was reported at 9:05 p.m., according to a news release. Witnesses said a man entered the lobby, walked behind the front desk and grabbed a bank bag from a shelf. The man then walked into a nearby office and displayed a gun in front of an employee before fleeing. Security footage shows the suspect leaving in a tan sedan with a spoiler on the trunk.

Police are looking to contact a person of interest seen in surveillance footage who appears to be a skinny white man wearing a light-colored hoodie and black fabric around his neck.

Officers were dispatched to a second robbery at the Big D convenience store around 9:40 p.m., the news release says. An employee told officers that two men wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts entered the store. One then displayed a gun and demanded money from the cash register. The clerk complied and the men ran to a vehicle in a nearby alley.