UPDATE: Suspect arrested after stand-off at Piedmont mobile home park

A man who allegedly fired a gun during a domestic violence incident was arrested after a 3.5-hour long stand-off at a Piedmont campground on Thursday evening, according to law enforcement.
The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, is charged with aggravate assault/domestic violence, according to a news release from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. No one was injured during the shooting or arrest.
The Meade County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about shots fired around 7 p.m. at the Sacora Station mobile home park and campground at 14240 Sturgis Road, the release says.
The man retreated into a trailer home and law enforcement evacuated evacuated the area, according to information on the scanner.
The Meade County Sheriff's Office requested the help of the Rapid City-Pennington County SWAT team "due to the nature of the call and use of a firearm," the release says. Highway Patrol was also at the scene.
Law enforcement blocked off the entrance to the park/campground but the Journal could hear police communicating with the suspect over a loudspeaker during the stand-off. Officers used at least two loud and bright "flash-bang" distraction grenades around 10:15 p.m. before the man surrendered about 15 minutes later.
