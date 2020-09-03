UPDATE: Suspect found, one of three beating victims dies

The two women and one man were taken to the hospital, he said.

“It’s certainly exceptional” for someone to seriously harm multiple people without a knife or gun, Medina said.

"This was not a random act of violence" since Dismounts Thrice knows the victims, Hedrick said.

Hedrick said police learned Dismounts Thrice was at the home during the assault before leaving on foot and Medina said officers went “out scouring the city” for him.

Someone then called 911 around 4:30 p.m. to report a suspicious person entering vehicles and storage sheds on private property in Box Elder, the release says.

Box Elder officers arrived, the release says, and detained a man they recognized as Dismounts Thrice, who refused to identify himself. Rapid City officers and Pennington County deputies arrived and confirmed it was Dismounts Thrice.

"This is an excellent example of high-level collaboration from area law enforcement agencies," Hedrick said of the cooperation between the two police departments and sheriff's office.

Dismounts Thrice was taken into custody and shortly after police learned that Montanez had died, according to the release.