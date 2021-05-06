UPDATE: Suspect in custody after stand-off at Piedmont campground

A suspect is now in custody after a SWAT team and other law enforcement agencies responded to a Piedmont campground after someone reportedly barricaded themselves inside a trailer after shooting at someone on Thursday evening.

According to a Journal reporter on the scene at the Sacora Station campground, 14240 Sturgis Road, law enforcement took the suspect into custody at approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect reportedly fired at a victim at the campground, around 7 p.m., according to traffic on the scanner. The victim's medical condition is unclear.

The suspect retreated inside a trailer and law enforcement arrived to evacuate the campground, the scanner traffic said. Law enforcement called for backup after the suspect didn't come out when contacted through a phone and loudspeaker.

The Meade County Sheriff's Office and Highway Patrol were inside the campground and blocking the entrance when a reporter arrived around 8:40 p.m. The Rapid City-Pennington County Special Response Team, or SRT, arrived around 9 p.m.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., law enforcement deployed at least two loud "flash bang" distraction devices in the vicinity of the trailer where the suspect is thought to be located, the reporter on the scene said.

