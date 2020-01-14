Update: Suspect in knife store robbery arrested after setting fire to home

Brockhouse said the mall's security manager told her this was the first armed robbery he's ever seen in his 20 years on the job.

"It's very alarming," but "we're just very thankful for our relationship with our local law enforcement and their swift response to keep the mall, its patrons and its tenants safe," she said. Officers and mall security "did an outstanding job."

Police officers used surveillance footage to identify a suspect vehicle, Medina said at the news conference. Officers found the vehicle Tuesday afternoon on the north side of Rapid City and spoke with the driver who provided more information about the robbery. That information led officers to Kline and the home on St. Cloud Street.

The Rapid City-Pennington County Special Response Team was brought to serve the warrant due to the nature of the crime and Kline's history of violence, Medina said. SRT, which is similar to a SWAT unit, arrived around 8 p.m. and "issued numerous verbal commands" to Kline. While Kline refused to surrender, SRT was able to evacuate multiple people inside the home and at least one neighboring house.