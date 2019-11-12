Twelve people were detained Tuesday after multiple witnesses reported hearing gunfire near downtown Rapid City and some of the suspects hid inside a building for three hours as the Special Response Team surrounded them.
The gunfire was reported at 9:15 a.m and it came from the east side of 5th Street between Quincy and Columbus streets, said Brendyn Medina, spokesman for the Rapid City Police Department. The area has homes, businesses and is a few blocks away from Rapid City High School, which continued with classes behind locked doors.
At least one bullet was fired into a white duplex at 420/422 Columbus Street but no one was hit, Medina said. Officers were not injured and did not fire their weapons. A blue home at 812 5th street was also involved in the incident, according to Police Chief Karl Jegeris.
Leslie Morris, owner of Dakota Travel at the corner of 5th and Quincy, said she heard a single gunshot that morning but thought it could also be a sound from a car. She locked the doors to her business as dozens of police officers and other law enforcement officials arrived to surround the white duplex and shut down 5th Street between Quincy and Columbus.
A male teen was handcuffed at 9:30 a.m. and three more boys and one girl were detained at 10 a.m. Some were yelling and crying. This reporter and other journalists could not see where the teens were found and Medina said he was still trying to figure that out.
"It is very concerning that here we are, what should be a Tuesday morning of a school day, and we've got a youth-involved shooting right in our core area of Rapid City," Jegeris said. "The juveniles we're interacting with are out of control, they're uncooperative, some of them are hysterical."
Jegeris said officers were trying to calm the teens down and figure out who shot the gun, which has not been located. He said his department has been working to stop youth and gun violence, but this incident shows there's still more work to be done.
Meanwhile, officers continued to surround the white duplex as the Rapid City/Pennington County Special Response Team (SRT) and Highway Patrol's Alpha Team began to arrive. The teams specialize in barricaded and hostage situations and communicating and negotiating with suspects, Medina said.
A white SRT truck and two large, green military-style vehicles arrived as snipers wearing camouflage positioned themselves on homes, businesses and vehicles around the white duplex.
At 12:16 p.m., three hours after the 911 calls came in, people began walking outside of the duplex with their hands in the air. One by one they stepped outside of the home and were handcuffed. The group had one female and six males — one of whom was carrying a small black dog — and appeared to be a mix of adults and teenagers.
The SRT then searched the duplex at 12:23 p.m. and exited a few minutes later.
Medina said officers or witnesses had seen the second group run into the white duplex. He said the group didn't cooperate when officers tried to speak with them so the department called on the SRT.
"Through excellent teamwork and a very skilled negotiations team, we were able to finally get in contact with an individual inside who agreed that they were going to come out and surrender" after they communicated through text messages, Medina said.
Officers now need to interview suspects and search the involved homes to find the weapon, figure out who owned and fired it, and learn what exactly happened and who needs to be formally charged and arrested, Medina and Jegeris said.