Update: Two men arrested after body found in a ditch

Two Rapid City men have been arrested in connection to the death of 24-year-old Dhani I. Aronson, whose body was found Monday in a ditch.

Jacob Staton, 25, and Andrew Thorson, 29, were arrested Monday night and charged with accessory to murder, according to a press release sent by the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

Aronson’s body was found off Highway 16 at Wilderness Canyon Road on Monday morning. An autopsy found the manner of death to be homicide.

“We’re pleased at how quickly the investigators were able to put the pieces together and make arrests in this murder case,” said Captain of Investigations Tony Harrison. “We’re not done combing through the details. More charges could be pending.”

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the Rapid City Police Department, and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation are conducting the investigation. Anyone with additional information should contact PCSO Investigator Dan Lewis at 605-394-6115.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 8 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.