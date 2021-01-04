UPDATE: Two men arrested for three Rapid City armed robberies

Two men were arrested Monday after being accused of conducting armed robberies at a liquor store and two restaurants over a 15-minute time span on Sunday evening.

Jay Chase Alone, 28, is suspected of being the gunman in all three robberies while Philip Jumping Eagle, 19, is accused of being his accomplice, according to a Monday afternoon news release from the Rapid City Police Department.

The men were arrested after an employee within the police department recognized them as the two people captured in surveillance footage from one of the robberies, according to spokesman Brendyn Medina.

“Given the time frames involved as well as the geographic area, we are exploring that idea that these could be related,” Medina said earlier on Monday.

What follows is from a police department news releases:

The first robbery occurred at Mr. Liquor at 3609 Sturgis Road around 7 p.m. Officers arrived and spoke with an employee who said two men entered the store and began picking up bottles of liquor. One brandished a handgun to the clerk before they left the store.