UPDATE: Two men arrested for three Rapid City armed robberies

Two men were arrested Monday after being accused of conducting armed robberies at a liquor store and two restaurants over a 15-minute time span on Sunday evening.
Jay Chase Alone, 28, is suspected of being the gunman in all three robberies while Philip Jumping Eagle, 19, is accused of being his accomplice, according to a Monday afternoon news release from the Rapid City Police Department.
The men were arrested after an employee within the police department recognized them as the two people captured in surveillance footage from one of the robberies, according to spokesman Brendyn Medina.
“Given the time frames involved as well as the geographic area, we are exploring that idea that these could be related,” Medina said earlier on Monday.
What follows is from a police department news releases:
The first robbery occurred at Mr. Liquor at 3609 Sturgis Road around 7 p.m. Officers arrived and spoke with an employee who said two men entered the store and began picking up bottles of liquor. One brandished a handgun to the clerk before they left the store.
Witnesses described the armed suspect as a Native American who is around six feet tall and weighs about 220 pounds. The second was described as a Native American who is an inch taller and weighs about 180 pounds.
A surveillance photo show one man wearing black shoes, black pants, a black hoodie with white stripes on the sleeves and a red mask. The other is wearing light brown shoes, blue jeans, a hooded jacket and a black mask. The jacket has gray camouflage on the hood and chest, the bottom is black and there is a narrow middle section made of blue and yellow stripes.
Two people were victims during the robbery outside the Golden Phoenix restaurant on 2421 West Main Street. It was reported around 7:10 p.m.
A woman told officers she had just left the restaurant when a man approached her, brandished a handgun and demanded her property, which she refused to give him. A man said the suspect did the same thing to him in the parking lot and he handed over his property.
Witnesses describe the Golden Phoenix suspect as a man in his 20s who was wearing a blue plaid jacket, blue jeans and a blue bandana.
The final incident was an attempted robbery of the Pho Vietnam restaurant at 1301 West Omaha Street. It was reported around 7:15 p.m.
An employee told officers that a man entered the restaurant, brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The employee hid and the suspect was unable to open the register.
Witnesses describe the suspect as a man in his late 20s standing about five feet, 10 inches tall. He was wearing a gray windbreaker, dark pants and a black mask.
Witness/victim descriptions might vary because they are usually focused on what's happening to them, not gathering clues for police, Medina said.
Jumping Eagle was arrested Monday afternoon outside his home at the Knollwood Heights Apartments at 20 Surfood Drive, a news release says. Officers were preparing to execute a search warrant but came across Chase Alone, who fled the area.
Chase alone ran into a nearby apartment, forcing the occupants outside. Police formed a perimeter around the apartment and made contact with Chase Alone. After several minutes of negotiations he exited the home to be arrested.
Chase Alone was arrested on multiple counts of first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary and obstruction while Jumping Eagle was charged with multiple accounts of aiding and abetting first-degree robbery.
Each count of first-degree robbery (including aiding and abetting it) has a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.
Jumping Eagle is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the website of the Pennington County Jail. Chase Alone has not yet been booked into the jail but will likely have the same court date and time.