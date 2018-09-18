A federal appeals court overturned Friday an earlier ruling that said Pennington County must give Native American parents more rights during the initial hearings of child-removal cases.
The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals said that the 2015-2016 decisions of the federal 7th Circuit Court should be overturned because the case is a state's issue that should have never been heard in federal court.
"We are convinced, we strongly believe that the panel's decision was wrong," said Dana Hanna, a Rapid City-based lawyer who represented the Oglala Sioux and Rosebud tribes.
The tribes took the lead for three parents in a 2013 class-action lawsuit challenging the practices of the 7th Circuit Court, the Pennington County State's Attorney office and the Department of Social Services during temporary custody hearings that must take place within 48 hours of removing a child from a home. The parents claim the Indian Child Welfare Act hearings are too brief, sometimes as short as two minutes, and violate parental rights guaranteed under the 14th Amendment.
Hanna said he will ask all nine judges in the appeals court to re-hear the case, a process known as an "en banc hearing." If the judges refuse to hear the case, or if they agree to hear it but uphold the original decision of the three-judge panel, Hanna said, the tribes could appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
That is "definitely an option that we would have to look at very seriously," Hanna said. "Right now, I can't see any reason why we would not" appeal to the Supreme Court.
Secretary Lynne Valenti of the South Dakota Department of Social Services, who was a defendant in the case, praised the ruling.
“DSS has maintained from the beginning the district court should have abstained from exercising jurisdiction in this case, and we are pleased that our position prevailed at the Eighth Circuit,” Valenti said in a press release. “We have devoted significant resources to defending this litigation and now look forward to rededicating resources to our mission and serving South Dakota families.”
The appeals-court ruling focused on jurisdictional and other technical issues, not the fairness of the child-removal hearings.
A federal court deciding which procedures must be used during the hearings would interfere with the state's judicial system, the appeals court said in its ruling.
The plaintiffs argued that their request would not interfere in the hearings because they were only seeking to change future procedures. They also said there is no opportunity to bring up their concerns about the child-removal hearings in state court, and that federal courts should be involved since the issue so blatantly violates the Constitution.
While this case applies most directly to Pennington County, it has attracted attention elsewhere in Indian Country. The Cherokee and Navajo nations, the two largest tribes in the U.S., and other tribal groups filed a friend-of-the-court brief that said the lawsuit is vital to ensuring that courts follow ICWA, enacted in 1978 in response to widespread abuses by state child-welfare systems against Native American children and families.