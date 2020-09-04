Vehicular homicide case dropped after tests show truck driver had no drugs in his system

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A vehicular homicide charge against a truck driver was dropped after lab tests found the man had no Ambien or other kinds of drugs in his system, a prosecutor said.

Brian Rasmussen, a semi driver from De Beque, Colorado, crossed the median on Interstate 90 in eastern Rapid City and hit a car traveling in the opposite direction in January 2019.

The car driver, 64-year-old Karen Bryan, died at the scene.

Rasmussen, who is in his 50s, was charged with vehicular homicide after allegedly admitting to using Ambien two days before the crash, according to an affidavit from the Highway Patrol. Ambien and other sleep medications used to treat insomnia can impair driving, according to the Food and Drug Administration.