Vehicular homicide suspect pleads not guilty in pedestrian fatality

A Rapid City man accused of fleeing after fatally hitting a pedestrian while driving under the influence pleaded not guilty Friday morning at the Pennington County courthouse.
Zachary Fegueroa, 25, pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide, hit and run, and a DUI in relation to the Dec. 6 death of Joseph Martinez. If he's convicted of all charges and found to be a habitual offender for a 2017 drug ingestion charge, Fegueroa could be sentenced to up to 31 years in prison.
Prosecutors had also charged Fegueroa with marijuana possession, but the grand jury decided there wasn't enough evidence for that count.
Fegueroa has several other pending cases and multiple convictions related to unsafe driving dating back to 2011, court records show.
He recently pleaded guilty to his first DUI, failure to report an accident and eluding after multiple witnesses reported that he crashed into the Rapid City Public Library on May 24 and swerved as he drove away, court and police records show. While being transported to jail, the reports say, Fegueroa asked if he had hurt or killed anyone during the crash.
Fegueroa hadn't hurt anyone in that case, but he's now accused of killing Martinez, a 34-year-old construction worker who leaves behind a wife and their five children. And he allegedly acknowledged hitting Martinez once he was arrested, according to an affidavit in support of a search warrant.
Fegueroa hit Martinez with the SUV he was driving about 5:05 p.m. on Dec. 6 along East Boulevard North, north of the intersection with East North Street, police spokesman Brendyn Medina previously told the Journal. Fegueroa was driving southbound when he hit Martinez — who was walking southbound on the side of the road — north of the entrance to a small parking lot that's next to soccer fields and north of the train overpass.
Witnesses said the crash damaged the passenger side of the SUV while a driver said Fegueroa had been "driving erratically" at a fast speed and passed her before the accident, the affidavit says. The driver said she was flagged down by a man near the train overpass who had been walking with Martinez.
Officers found the SUV parked outside a Domino's Pizza on East North Street around 5:13 p.m., the affidavit says. The vehicle had hair and fresh damage on the passenger side of the windshield. Domino's staff told police that Fegueroa took off running from the vehicle in flip flops. The officers took the vehicle into evidence and later found Fegueroa at his home around 5:51 p.m.
Once he was approached by two officers, the affidavit says, Fegueroa blurted out phrases similar to "I didn't mean to hit him" and "I tried to swerve, but there was another car in the other lane."
Fegueroa consented to a preliminary breath test that found he had a blood alcohol content of .13 (the legal limit is .08), the affidavit says. He also appeared intoxicated while taking a field sobriety test.
Fegueroa, who is being held in jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond, is expected to return to court for a status hearing at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 21.
