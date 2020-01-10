Vehicular homicide suspect pleads not guilty in pedestrian fatality

Fegueroa hadn't hurt anyone in that case, but he's now accused of killing Martinez, a 34-year-old construction worker who leaves behind a wife and their five children. And he allegedly acknowledged hitting Martinez once he was arrested, according to an affidavit in support of a search warrant.

Fegueroa hit Martinez with the SUV he was driving about 5:05 p.m. on Dec. 6 along East Boulevard North, north of the intersection with East North Street, police spokesman Brendyn Medina previously told the Journal. Fegueroa was driving southbound when he hit Martinez — who was walking southbound on the side of the road — north of the entrance to a small parking lot that's next to soccer fields and north of the train overpass.

Witnesses said the crash damaged the passenger side of the SUV while a driver said Fegueroa had been "driving erratically" at a fast speed and passed her before the accident, the affidavit says. The driver said she was flagged down by a man near the train overpass who had been walking with Martinez.