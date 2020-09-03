Vehicular manslaughter defendants plead not guilty

There were no markings that showed Merrival tied to break or stop, and he kept driving toward Pine Ridge before stopping at a church.

Tribal police arrived and found Merrival in or near the sedan. A man and a minor later showed up and all three appeared intoxicated. The other man said Merrival was the driver while Merrival said the other man was behind the wheel.

An officer found that Merrival had a blood alcohol content of .2%. The legal limit is .08%.

A judge granted the FBI agent’s request for warrants to test Merrival’s blood for alcohol and collect his DNA to see where it was located in the car.

Those test results aren’t available but a grand jury later decided to indict Merrival for the death.

Spotted Elk was indicted in March for the manslaughter charge and in June for the perjury one.

There are no court records detailing the fatal accident that led to the manslaughter charge.

The perjury indictment says Spotted Elk lied when she testified in November 2019 during someone else’s trial that she never bought drugs from the defendant.

There are no court records detailing why prosecutors believe this is a lie and it’s unclear why they are bringing the charge months after the trial. ​

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

