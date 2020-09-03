Vehicular manslaughter defendants plead not guilty

A man and woman accused of killing people with their cars have pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in federal courts.
Charles Merrival and Kaylee Spotted Elk, both 28, are accused of killing people “without malice” but while driving “in a grossly negligent manner.”
Merrival pleaded not guilty at the federal court in Rapid City to killing Leah White Bull on May 5 in Pine Ridge. White Bull was a mother of three and grandmother of five, according to her obituary.
Spotted Elk pleaded not guilty at the federal court in Pierre to killing James Iron Ring on Jan. 12 in Todd County. Spotted Elk, who is from Rosebud, also pleaded not guilty to perjury for allegedly lying while testifying during a federal trial in Pierre.
Both defendants are detained pre-trial. Involuntary manslaughter carries a maximum punishment of eight years in prison while perjury can be punished by up to five years in prison.
The alleged details of Merrival’s case are outlined in an affidavit signed by an FBI agent:
Merrival was driving a sedan westbound about three miles east of Pine Ridge when he drifted off the roadway and hit White Bulll, who was walking in the grass next to the road. White bull died at the scene while another woman with White Bull was not hit.
There were no markings that showed Merrival tied to break or stop, and he kept driving toward Pine Ridge before stopping at a church.
Tribal police arrived and found Merrival in or near the sedan. A man and a minor later showed up and all three appeared intoxicated. The other man said Merrival was the driver while Merrival said the other man was behind the wheel.
An officer found that Merrival had a blood alcohol content of .2%. The legal limit is .08%.
A judge granted the FBI agent’s request for warrants to test Merrival’s blood for alcohol and collect his DNA to see where it was located in the car.
Those test results aren’t available but a grand jury later decided to indict Merrival for the death.
Spotted Elk was indicted in March for the manslaughter charge and in June for the perjury one.
There are no court records detailing the fatal accident that led to the manslaughter charge.
The perjury indictment says Spotted Elk lied when she testified in November 2019 during someone else’s trial that she never bought drugs from the defendant.
There are no court records detailing why prosecutors believe this is a lie and it’s unclear why they are bringing the charge months after the trial.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
