Testimony from seven men makes it clear that a former Indian Health Service pediatrician carefully chose and groomed his child sexual assault victims, prosecutors argued Friday morning while a defense lawyer questioned the thoroughness of the investigation, discrepancies in witness statements, and the trustworthiness and motives of the victims.
Stanley Patrick Weber created a "perfect recipe for prolific sexual abuse for 18 years," prosecutor Sarah Collin said during closing arguments at the federal courthouse in Rapid City.
But Harvey Steinberg, one of Weber's private defense lawyers, said there was a "lack of investigation" in a "rush to judgment" to convict his client.
Weber, 70, is charged with eight sexual abuse crimes that he allegedly committed against four Native American boys, some as young as nine, in Pine Ridge between 1995 and 2011. He was originally charged with 11 crimes but Judge Jeffrey Viken agreed during the trial to dismiss two counts at the request of the prosecution and one count at the request of the defense.
Weber, who didn't speak during the three days of testimony, could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted of certain crimes.
If the jury of seven women and five men can't reach unanimous verdicts on each count by 5 p.m. today, Viken said they'll take a break over the weekend and return to deliberations Monday morning.
During closing arguments, the lawyers referred to testimony from the four official victims in this case, two victims from Weber's Montana trial (one who testified in person and one who's Montana trial testimony was read aloud) and a Pine Ridge man who said he was abused at age 16, the federal age of consent. They also pointed to testimony from federal agents who interviewed the men and IHS staff who worked and lived next to Weber.
Weber "took the opportunity to do things behind closed doors when he was alone" with the victims, prosecutor Eric Kelderman said.
Kelderman projected a colorful timeline showing the jury when Weber was born and worked at various IHS locations, when the victims were born, and when the eight charges allegedly took place. He then matched specific testimony to each corresponding criminal charge, pointing to the specific details the men remembered.
"You saw the pain, you saw the boys on that stand, you saw the raw emotion," he said in reference to the victims' testimonies. "It's still in them, it's still living inside them."
Steinberg told the jurors not to be swayed by the fact that seven men came forward to say they were sexually abused because their role is to focus on the details of each separate charge.
He pointed to inconsistencies between what the victims said in court and what they told investigators and to testimony about incidents that he said were "impossible." He said one victim said he was abused in the old hospital which another witness said was closed at the time, while the Sioux Falls victim said Weber was able to take him shopping, out to dinner and abuse him two times in less than two hours.
He asked if the Sioux Falls victim — who once asked Weber to adopt him since he was the only person who cared about him — was able to watch Weber get beat up and then lie about it multiple times, "is it a stretch to say" he is also able to come up with a false allegation?
Steinberg also asked why investigators didn't attempt to corroborate victim statements by speaking to their friends and family members who were either told about the alleged abuse or witnessed the victims before and after it happened.
"Why did they decide not to do that? Were they afraid of the answer?" he asked.
Collins did not respond to that question. She admitted victims gave inconsistent statements on small details, but said they "were perfectly consistent" on the details of the actual abuse.
She said Weber "carefully selected his victims" and "carefully selected how to groom them." For example once Weber was older, he chose a young, small and intellectually disabled victim. And he chose victims who would return to him because they needed money and would feel too embarrassed to disclose the abuse.
Collins said the Sioux Falls victim has no agenda, that he cried while testifying about realizing that what Weber did to him was abuse. How do the men benefit or have an agenda from confiding embarrassing details before male investigators and a jury, she asked.
She said it took so long for the men to come forward because it was a case of a doctor vs. patients, an adult vs. children, a have vs. have-nots, and a powerful man vs. the weak.
Collins ended by projecting photographs of the victims when they were children growing up on the Pine Ridge Reservation. The Sioux Falls victim smiled in a water-damaged image while the Rapid City victim wore a plaid shirt in school photo. The Pine Ridge victim wore a Lakers basketball jersey and the Wounded Knee victim posed on his side in a photography studio.
The Rapid City trial was attended by family members of the victims, community members from Rapid City and the Pine Ridge Reservation, local and national media, federal investigators who worked on the case, local lawyers, the U.S. Attorney for South Dakota, and leadership from the IHS and Department of Health and Human Services.
Weber has already been convicted by a Montana jury of four sexual abuse crimes against two boys on the Blackfeet Reservation, where he worked at the IHS in Browning from 1992-1995 before coming to Pine Ridge. Weber, who is appealing his conviction, was sentenced to 18 years in prison. He pleaded not guilty last month after being indicted on two new charges in South Dakota.
Accusations about Weber sexually abusing boys circulated among his co-workers, patients and wider community when he worked at both reservations, according to a Wall Street Journal/Frontline investigation. But some complaints were ignored and not investigated, while others resulted in investigations that cleared him of any wrongdoing.