VFW leader charged with sexually enticing minor via the internet

A high ranking leader within the Veterans of Foreign Wars is accused of trying to meet a five-year-old girl — really a fake child created by an undercover agent — for sex.
Adam Swift, 30, has pleaded not guilty in federal court to enticing a minor for sexual activity via the internet. If convicted, he would be sentenced to at least 10 years in prison.
Swift is the commander of VFW Post 1273 in downtown Rapid City, and the Judge Advocate for the South Dakota VFW.
His positions are listed on his Facebook page, the post’s Facebook page and the state VFW’s website as of Thursday afternoon. A message to the South Dakota VFW asking if Swift still holds his leadership roles was not immediately returned.
What follows is alleged in an affidavit signed by Brent Gromer, supervisor of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit in South Dakota:
Swift came under investigation Feb. 24 when he sent a private message to an undercover FBI agent on the Kik messaging app.
The two discussed whether they were “active,” a term that means sexually active with children. Swift said he was active with a 4- and 7-year-old boy while the agent said he was active with his 9-year-old stepchild.
The pair then exchanged clothed photos of minors, and Swift sent the agent two videos of a man sexually abusing a child. Swift also told the agent that he’s sexually abused multiple children, including an infant.
The agent, who works in New York, contacted the FBI in Rapid City who asked ICAC to continue the investigation.
ICAC was able to confirm Swift’s identity by linking his Kik account to his email, workplace IP address and Facebook page.
An undercover agent with Homeland Security Investigations then began messaging Swift on Kik, posing as a woman who sexually abuses her five-year-old daughter.
Swift said he wanted to arrange a “swap,” where he would sexually abuse the five-year-old and bring a child for the undercover agent. He also offered to send live videos of him abusing a child.
The agent met Swift at his workplace on March 24 to discuss plans. Instead, the agent had Swift arrested.
Swift let agents seize his cellphone and laptop. He admitted to Gromer that it was him chatting with the agents but said he had never really planned to have sex with the five-year-old, and that he hadn’t sexually abused one of the children he had mentioned to the agents.
Swift, who is incarcerated at the Pennington County Jail, has until May 15 to reach a plea deal or his case will go to trial on June 2.
It’s unclear if federal or state officials plan to further charge Swift with distributing porn or child sexual abuse.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
