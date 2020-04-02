VFW leader charged with sexually enticing minor via the internet

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A high ranking leader within the Veterans of Foreign Wars is accused of trying to meet a five-year-old girl — really a fake child created by an undercover agent — for sex.

Adam Swift, 30, has pleaded not guilty in federal court to enticing a minor for sexual activity via the internet. If convicted, he would be sentenced to at least 10 years in prison.

Swift is the commander of VFW Post 1273 in downtown Rapid City, and the Judge Advocate for the South Dakota VFW.

His positions are listed on his Facebook page, the post’s Facebook page and the state VFW’s website as of Thursday afternoon. A message to the South Dakota VFW asking if Swift still holds his leadership roles was not immediately returned.

What follows is alleged in an affidavit signed by Brent Gromer, supervisor of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit in South Dakota:

Swift came under investigation Feb. 24 when he sent a private message to an undercover FBI agent on the Kik messaging app.

The two discussed whether they were “active,” a term that means sexually active with children. Swift said he was active with a 4- and 7-year-old boy while the agent said he was active with his 9-year-old stepchild.