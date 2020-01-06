Victim identified in Pine Ridge homicide

The FBI has identified the victim killed in Pine Ridge last Friday, but law enforcement agencies have released little other information about the homicide.

The victim is Casey L. Weston, a 30-year-old from Pine Ridge, according to FBI spokesman Kevin Smith.

Weston was killed early in the morning at a home south of the Pizza Hut in Pine Ridge, according to a Facebook post on Friday by the Oglala Sioux Department of Public Safety.

"This is a isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community," the post says.

Smith said he could not share how or when Weston was killed, whether anyone has been arrested, and whether a vehicle and four people of interest have been identified.

"This case is active in its early stages and ongoing ... like in all active investigations — we do not comment on its nature or progress," he wrote in an email.

Police Chief Robert Ecoffey did not return messages asking for answers to these questions.