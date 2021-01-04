Victim shot to death after suspects planned to rob him, police say

The Rapid City Police Department believes a man meant to be an assault and robbery victim turned into a murder victim after one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot him on Christmas Eve, according to spokesman Brendyn Medina.

Elias Richard, 21, pleaded not guilty Monday to the second-degree murder of Vernall Marshall, a 31-year-old from Rapid City.

Richard spoke calmly as he appeared at the Pennington County Court via a video feed from the Pennington County Jail.

Judge Todd Hyronimus set Richard’s bond at $250,000 cash-only at the request of a prosecutor who cited the facts and nature of the case and said he was a danger to society. She did not explain the facts and circumstances.

A defense lawyer asked for a lower cash or surety bond, saying the one requested by the prosecutor is essentially no bond at all and that Richard already has a parole hold for eluding and grant theft convictions.

Court documents list Richard as being from Springfield but he’s been living in Rapid City for the past year, the lawyer said.

If convicted, Richard faces a mandatory punishment of life in prison without the chance of parole.