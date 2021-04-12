Victim, suspects identified in ‘convoluted’ Rapid City motel homicide, kidnapping

Five suspects have been identified in relation to a Friday Rapid City homicide but none are charged with murder and four are accused of assaulting and kidnapping the fifth defendant.

The homicide involves a shooting inside a motel room, a group that fled in two vehicles, a standoff with people from one of those cars, two at-large suspects, kidnapping and possibly meth distribution, according to the Rapid City Police Department.

Paramedics also found a holster and magazine but no gun on the fifth defendant who was kidnapped and assaulted, according to his police report.

This case is “very convoluted” and “very, very far from being wrapped up,” police spokesman Brendyn Medina said Monday.

Jesus Vance, a 20-year-old from Rapid City, was found shot to death inside a room at the South Dakota Rose Inn on East Boulevard North on Friday afternoon.

Detectives are still trying to determine who is responsible for shooting Vance, if anyone assisted with the killing and if people are now trying to help cover it up, Medina said.