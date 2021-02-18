Victim's widow plans to file wrongful death lawsuit against attorney general

"Man, there's a lot of questions that need to be truthfully answered" after watching the Thursday news conference, said Eiesland, a Rapid City attorney. "Why was the attorney general driving on the shoulder of the road at over 65 mph?"

Eiseland and Scott Heidepriem, a former state lawmaker who is based in Sioux Falls, plan to file the lawsuit in Hyde County on behalf of Jenny and Joe's estate.

Nick Nemec, who has been outspoken about his cousin's death, said he's not part of the lawsuit.

"I don't want any monetary remuneration or benefit or anything," he said. "Everything I've done — and I've spent a lot of time on this and my own money — is just to try to get the truth out. And I'm willing to continue to do that."

Nemec, a former legislator and farmer who lives near Holabird, attended the news conference at the state Capitol thanks to press credentials from the South Dakota Standard blog. He filed a story for the outlet alongside reporters in the Capitol's press room.

"I just have a lot of questions. The press conference was cut way short," said Nemec, who asked one question.