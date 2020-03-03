Video played in court shows former Rapid City priest stealing donations

Stepanek remembers waking up on April 23, 2018 to see a video of Garbacz sneaking around the church and stealing money between 1:30 and 2 a.m.

The videos show Garbacz walking into the sacristy, a room where religious objects and clothing used during mass are stored. He's then seen in the exercise room using a keypad to enter "The Vault," a room where the donations were stored. Garbacz leaves with the tamper-proof bags in hand, re-enters the sacristy and exits a door leading to the entrance of the church where the confession booths are, Stepanek said.

Garbacz sat in a confession booth where he cut open the bags, took out some of the money, and put the remaining cash back in identical bags he ordered online, Patterson said.

The video then shows Garbacz returning the new bags to The Vault.

Confrontation

Stepanek shared the video footage with Prendiville who sent it to Gruss. Gruss then showed it to Mulloy and the pair confronted Garbacz during a pre-scheduled meeting.

Garbacz was in a great mood at first because the meeting was about ending his role as a chaplain and moving him to a new assignment, Gruss testified.