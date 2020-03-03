Video played in court shows former Rapid City priest stealing donations

Video footage played in court Tuesday showed a former Rapid City priest entering a church in the middle of the night to steal parishioner donations.
And it wasn't the only time Marcin Garbacz stole donations, a prosecutor told a jury at the federal court in Rapid City.
Garbacz, 41, is indicted on 50 counts of wire fraud, nine counts of money laundering, five counts of filing false tax returns and one count of transporting stolen money for allegedly stealing more than $250,000 to pay for expensive artwork between July 2012 and April 2018. His trial before a jury of eight women and six men (two are serving as alternates) is scheduled to last through March 13.
In addition to watching the surveillance footage, jurors also listened to Bishop Robert Gruss and Father Michel Mulloy as they testified in their white clerical collars.
"I have video evidence, would you like to see it?" Gruss remembers asking Garbacz on April 23, 2018. "It was very hard to understand why he had made that choice," said Mulloy, who is leading the Diocese of Rapid City as it awaits a new bishop. Gruss was transferred July 2019 to the Diocese of Saginaw in Michigan.
Jurors and audience members — which included more than 20 priests, parishioners, diocese workers, and Catholic school students on Tuesday — will later see a video of Garbacz admitting his theft to a Rapid City police officer, Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Patterson told the jury. They'll also view his tax returns, bank statements and artwork.
"Just wait until you hear" about the art Garbacz spent his fraudulent money on, Patterson said. It's "astounding."
A grand piano, fancy fountain pens, paintings, gold and diamond jewelry, multiple intricate religious items (such as crosses, chalices and monstrances) and sculptures — including some that depict Jesus, Mary, Joseph and the pope — are among the 77 items listed on a forfeiture document.
Yes, Garbacz was caught on tape stealing from the St. Therese church in Rapid City, Assistant Public Federal Defender Jennifer Albertson admitted to the jury. But she questioned whether Patterson could prove all 65 counts against Garbacz and whether he's being used as a scapegoat to cover for the diocese's poor financial practices.
"This case is messier than it seems," Albertson said.
Not all churches followed the rules for handling donations, many people had access to the cash, and the diocese was concerned about fraud as far back as 2000, witnesses testified.
"Nobody's paying attention to this money until 2018" and the diocese and Patterson are just assuming all other missing money or low donations are Garbacz's fault, Albertson said. "We can pin it all on him ... point the finger at him."
Caught on film
Garbacz served at various churches after joining the diocese in 2004 before he was transferred to serve as the chaplain of the Rapid City Catholic School System in 2012, Patterson told the jury.
All priests — including the bishop — make the same base pay each year, between $20,000-$24,000, he explained. But Garbacz "complained often" to Gruss, priests and friends that he couldn't make as much money as a chaplain since parish priests can earn extra money by conducting funerals, weddings and special masses.
Gruss testified that Garbacz complained multiple times and was "angry" about not receiving the same benefits as parish priests. But he said the only benefit that Garbacz wasn't receiving from the school that priests do was mileage reimbursement.
A chaplain's income was "simply not enough" for Garbacz so he "came up with a scheme to defraud the diocese" and went to "great lengths to avoid being caught," Patterson said.
Mulloy said he noticed that Garbacz bought several cars, including a Cadillac, a "prestigious symbol" that priests shouldn't own. He also had "very nice and expensive artwork" and a pricey furniture set.
"How do you afford all of this?" Mulloy said he asked Garbacz, who said people gifted him the artwork and that he paid for the furniture himself.
But "you don't make that kind of money," Mulloy responded in regards to the furniture. He said Garbacz quickly changed his story by saying a friend paid for the furniture.
Garbacz was eventually caught thanks to Linda Stepanek, a watchful accountant at St. Therese who noticed in 2018 the church wasn't collecting as much in donations as usual, Patterson said.
Stepanek testified that she ordered tamper-proof bags to store the donations but soon realized the bags' unique serial numbers were changing.
"Somebody was stealing money," she remembered thinking.
Stepanek said she and Father Kerry Prendiville installed a camera in the church but when they went to check on the footage, the memory card was gone or the camera had been turned off during a certain time of the night. She then went to Best Buy and bought two motion-activated cameras that would automatically send the footage to her phone.
Stepanek remembers waking up on April 23, 2018 to see a video of Garbacz sneaking around the church and stealing money between 1:30 and 2 a.m.
The videos show Garbacz walking into the sacristy, a room where religious objects and clothing used during mass are stored. He's then seen in the exercise room using a keypad to enter "The Vault," a room where the donations were stored. Garbacz leaves with the tamper-proof bags in hand, re-enters the sacristy and exits a door leading to the entrance of the church where the confession booths are, Stepanek said.
Garbacz sat in a confession booth where he cut open the bags, took out some of the money, and put the remaining cash back in identical bags he ordered online, Patterson said.
The video then shows Garbacz returning the new bags to The Vault.
Confrontation
Stepanek shared the video footage with Prendiville who sent it to Gruss. Gruss then showed it to Mulloy and the pair confronted Garbacz during a pre-scheduled meeting.
Garbacz was in a great mood at first because the meeting was about ending his role as a chaplain and moving him to a new assignment, Gruss testified.
Gruss said he eventually asked Garbacz if he's heard about money being stolen from St. Therese. He said Garbacz said "yes" but denied being the thief when asked about it three times. He only admitted stealing money once confronted with the video evidence.
"His happiness went away, he became very subdued" and "disconnected," Gruss recalled. "He blamed it on me" for not providing chaplains with the same benefits as parish priests.
Mulloy said Garbacz said "no" when asked if he thought about how his theft was hurting Prendiville, his close friend.
It's "hard for me to believe that he would do something like that" but "there was no emotion there," he was calm and detached, Mulloy said.
Gruss said he immediately suspended Garbacz from his priestly duties and had him undergo a psychological evaluation. He then sent Garbacz to a treatment center in St. Louis where he "never once responded" to emails and letters.
The diocese also reported Garbacz to the Rapid City Police Department and the priest pleaded guilty in October 2018 to first-degree petty theft, but this was not discussed in court. Garbacz paid $620 in restitution to St. Therese and received a suspended imposition of sentence which means his record is sealed from the public.
Gruss told the jury that Garbacz eventually dropped out of the treatment program and moved to Washington.
After the IRS contacted Garbacz in Washington he began "draining" $50,000 from his bank account in small increments to avoid suspicion, Patterson said. He then shipped 18 boxes of his artwork to a friend in Wyoming and bought the friend a ticket to Washington so he could secure more items. Garbacz was then caught May 10, 2019, with more than $10,000 in cash and a one-way ticket to Poland, where he is from.
Law enforcement hasn't been able to find what Garbacz did with the remaining $40,000, Patterson said.
