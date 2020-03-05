Video shows Orrock forcefully taking down man with no apparent warning

A video filmed by a bystander shows a man accused of working without a security license forcefully taking down a man in December in Rapid City without any apparent warning, contradicting what a licensed security guard told a police officer.
Ken Orrock, the founder of Black Hills Patrol who's on federal probation for felony tax evasion, is charged by the Rapid City Attorney's Office with having no license while working as a security guard with Black Hills Patrol on Dec. 2, 2019.
A bystander filmed six minutes of the incident and posted it on Facebook that day. The Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County State's Attorney Office said they weren't aware of the video until the Journal sought comment about it.
"We do have concerns regarding the use of force in the video, and we will be forwarding the video to the U.S. Probation Office and the State’s Attorney’s Office," Assistant Police Chief Don Hedrick told the Journal. "We will engage in further discussion with these offices in regards to potential future charges."
Eric Whitcher, director of the Pennington County Public Defender's Office, said his office can't comment on the video since his office is representing Evan Bear, the man Orrock took to the ground. Bear was charged with criminal trespass after the incident.
But "we have concerns about private security seizing citizens," Whitcher said. "Every citizen has the constitutional right to be free from unreasonable seizures. Private security personnel often lack the necessary training and experience to protect the rights of citizens. In practice, clients are often asked to stop walking through parking lots or even the sidewalks in front of businesses who have hired Black Hills Patrol."
State's Attorney Mark Vargo declined to comment on any potential charges.
Orrock, a 51-year-old former Bennett County state's attorney, is serving five years of probation and paying back $280,257 in restitution to the IRS after pleading guilty in February 2017 to willful failure to collect and pay over tax at Black Hills Patrol, which he founded in 2010. Orrock failed to pay the $280,257 in taxes between 2011-2015 and spent some of the money on private school tuition, vacations and cruises, according to the factual basis document he signed. He gave up his security license and was disbarred from practicing law.
If convicted of the municipal licensing charge, Orrock could receive up to 30 days in jail and/or a $500 fine. Meanwhile, the homeless man he helped arrest faces up to a year in jail and/or a $2,000 fine if convicted of trespassing.
The video
In the Dec. 2 incident, Orrock and Black Hills Patrol guard Matt Cone, who are both white, arrested Bear, a Native American man accused of trespassing in front of a store on East North Street, according to a police report by Rapid City Police Officer Joshua Russell.
The property owner said she told Bear to leave twice, but he refused, Russell wrote.
People who don't leave after a property owner or another authorized person tells them to is guilty of criminal trespass, according to South Dakota Codified Law 22-35-6.
The video, filmed from inside a car, begins after the reported conversation between Bear and the property owner.
It shows Cone, wearing a Black Hills Patrol jacket, baseball cap and jeans, standing in front of Bear outside the store. Bear repeatedly uses explicit language toward Cone, shares that he was raised in a military family in Denver and tells Cone, "You don't even (expletive) know me."
The security guard then uses his cell phone to make a call as another man, who appears to be a passerby, asks Cone if he's OK and tells Bear that he'll be leaving in a police car soon. Bear later backs up, says "let's go man" and briefly assumes a loose boxing position before again cursing at Cone, who eventually hangs up the phone.
Bear alternates between gesturing at himself and toward Cone. Cone eventually holds up his hand, points and repeatedly tells Bear to "stay away" and keep his hands out of his face. Bear again backs up, says "let's go," and resumes a boxing stance before continuing to swear at Cone.
Cone warns Bear to stop, saying he will "will knock you on your ass." Bear continues to curse while Cone holds up his hand and tells him to stay away. Bear slaps Cone's hand away at four minutes and 38 seconds into the video before they walk a bit apart from each other.
At four minutes and 49 seconds, a moving black SUV is seen in the side-view mirror of the car that the individual is filming from. The SUV parks next to the car, and Orrock — wearing jeans, sunglasses and a plaid shirt— immediately exits, walks up to Bear, and with no apparent verbal warning grabs Bear's right arm and appears to knee him in the leg. Bear did not appear to see Orrock coming.
"Get down, on the ground," Orrock says as he wraps his arms around Bear and brings him to the ground. Cone and Orrock then work together to handcuff Bear.
"Stop resisting" Orrock says. "I'm not resisting," says Bear, who's now hidden from view.
"Who's that one guy?" someone in the car asks, presumably about Orrock. "I don't know who he is" another man in the car responds.
The video ends before the arrest is complete and Russell arrives.
Police report
Russell wrote in his report that he arrived while Orrock and Cone were handcuffing Bear, who had blood on his face. Bear does not appear to be bleeding before being handcuffed.
Cone and the property owner said that Bear slapped Cone's hand twice, Russell wrote. During the video, Cone mentions being slapped twice but only one slap is depicted.
Russell wrote that the property owner said she saw Bear lunge toward Cone several times while Cone said Bear took a "fighting stance" and threatened to kick him and punch him in the throat. The video does show Bear twice taking a loose boxing stance but does not show him lunging at Cone or making those specific threats.
Russell also wrote that Cone told him that he, not Orrock, was the one who brought Bear to the ground.
Orrock suggested arresting Bear for simple assault, and Russell booked Bear into jail on that charge, failure to vacate and an active warrant, the report says.
Bear also shared his side of the story with Russell, the report says. Bear said he started to walk away after the property owner told him told him to leave, but Cone soon arrived and told him to stay put and wait for police to arrive. Bear said he continued walking away but Cone twice grabbed his face to keep him from leaving so he slapped Cone's hand away twice. Bear said Cone then threw him to the ground. He denied taking a fighting stance or threatening Cone.
The video doesn't show Cone grabbing Bear's face.
The Pennington County State's Attorney Office only charged Bear with criminal trespass and he was released from jail without bond.
Orrock wasn't arrested on Dec. 2 but was charged Dec. 13 and issued a summons to appear in court, records show.
Orrock's federal probation conditions say he must report any contact with law enforcement and can't own or use a firearm or any dangerous weapon. He doesn't appear to be carrying a gun in the video. Orrock is also not allowed to break any laws so if he's convicted of his new charge, he could have his probation revoked and be sentenced to prison or another punishment.
The federal probation office in South Dakota told the Journal that it doesn't share whether defendants are following their conditions. Black Hills Patrol did not immediately respond to a message asking for comment on video and Timothy Rensch, Orrock's lawyer, said he can't comment on any pending legal matter.
Orrock is scheduled to return to the Pennington County Court for a 10 a.m. status hearing on April 2.
