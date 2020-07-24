Video, witness: Highway Patrol uses dog, stun gun on man who lunged at him

Zain said it looked like the man was “trying to fight” the dog or officer based on the way he lunged. He said he heard the trooper say something to the dog before the dog attacked but he couldn’t make it out. Zain said the man had nothing in his hands and he didn’t see any weapons on him.

“Maybe he was just trying to defend himself,” Zain said of the trooper.

The video shows the man fighting off the dog with his hands and kicking with his feet for the next 30 seconds until the trooper hits him with a stun gun.

Zain said he didn’t hear the trooper give the man a warning before hitting him with the stun gun.

The video shows the man stumble and then fall into the middle of the street as the dog bites onto him. The second man tries to pull the dog off his friend. The trooper does not appear to try to handcuff the man or take the dog off of him.

The trooper then puts his hand on the second man’s shoulder. The trooper or someone else can be heard saying “stay back,” “lay down” and something about “get the dog off.” The trooper pulls the second man down by his shirt after he sits up again and drags him away off camera.