A former Indian Health Service pediatrician convicted last month of sexual crimes against Pine Ridge children won't be sentenced until next year.
Stanley Patrick Weber is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 10, 2010 at 1:30 p.m. at the federal courthouse in Rapid City, according to court records.
Weber, a 70-year-old who most recently lived in Spearfish, was convicted Sept. 27 of five counts of aggravated sexual abuse and three counts of sexual abuse of a minor that he committed against four Native American boys, some as young as nine, in Pine Ridge between 1995 and 2011.
He faces a prison sentence between 30 years to life on the aggravated sexual abuse charges, and up to 15 years on the sexual abuse of a minor charges.
Weber was convicted after three days of testimony from the four official victims, two victims from Weber's Montana trial (one who testified in person and one who's previous trial testimony was read aloud) and a Pine Ridge man who said he was abused at age 16, the federal age of consent. Others, including federal agents who investigated the case and IHS staff who worked and lived next to Weber, also spoke. Weber did not testify.
Weber is currently detained at the Pennington County Jail where he's awaiting trial on two new charges in South Dakota and serving an 18-year prison sentence after a Montana jury convicted him of four sexual abuse crimes against two boys on the Blackfeet Reservation, where he worked at the IHS in Browning from 1992-1995 before coming to Pine Ridge.
Accusations about Weber sexually abusing boys circulated among his co-workers, patients and the wider community when he worked at both IHS locations, according to a Wall Street Journal/Frontline investigation. But some complaints were ignored and not investigated, while others resulted in investigations that cleared him of any wrongdoing.
Weber's victims can request free mental health services by calling the IHS's anonymous hotline at 301-443-0658.