Whitewood officer cleared after firing gun twice in 104 days

Kroetch then began throwing windshield washer fluid over the gas pumps and running towards another gas station before getting into his car, the report says. The synopsis says Kroetch “grabbed a knife” while Nept said he “made a thrusting motion with the knife.”

Witcraft said he can’t comment on what exactly Kroetch did with the knife and how close he was to Nept since he wasn’t there.

Audio from the officer’s body camera captured Nept telling Kroetch to get on the ground multiple times and saying she would shoot him if he started the vehicle, the report says. The vehicle is heard turning on and a gunshot is then fired.

Officers sometimes say things in order to get people to comply with orders but may not be planning to follow through on the threat, Sgt. Josh Bach said when asked if the department’s policy allows officers to threaten or shoot suspects attempting to flee in a car. Both he and Witcraft said the audio recording needs to be put in context with the entire situation — a high and erratic-acting man who could have tried to hurt Nept or the public.

Nept provided first aid to Kroetch after hitting him in the right thigh, the report says. Investigators found a camouflaged folding knife with a 3.5-inch open blade on the ground and drug paraphernalia, a stun gun and multiple knives in the car.